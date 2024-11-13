 />
Devotees offer special prayers at Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam

Published - November 13, 2024 08:19 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Priests carrying processional deities of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple to Nagavali river for the celebration of Ksheerabdhi Dwadasi in Srikakulam on Wednesday.

Priests carrying processional deities of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple to Nagavali river for the celebration of Ksheerabdhi Dwadasi in Srikakulam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Several devotees offered special prayers to Lord Balaji at Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple located on the banks of Nagavali river in Srikakulam on Wednesday. Priests led the procession with deities to the river on the occasion. Devotees performed Tulasi puja and participated in Ganga harati at the river. The temple trustees Lokanatham, Nandikeswara Rao and Behara Nageswara Rao made arrangements for Ganga harati and other devotional activities in the auspicious Karthika masam.

