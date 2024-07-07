GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Devotees offer prayers to Lord Jagannath Swamy on occasion of Rath Yatra in Vizianagaram

Updated - July 07, 2024 07:16 pm IST

Published - July 07, 2024 07:12 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees standing in queue during the Rath Yatra held in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Devotees standing in queue during the Rath Yatra held in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Hundreds of devotees offered prayers to Lord Jagannath Swamy, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra on the occasion of Rath Yatra held at several Jagannath Swamy temples located at Santapeta, Kottapeta, Dasannapeta and other places on Sunday. The Rath Yatra is organised every year on the occasion of ‘Ashada Suddha Tadiya’, as per the traditions of Jagannath Swamy temple located at Puri in Odisha.

This time, the prayers were offered to celestial deities in a new ratham at Dasannapeta. Officials of Endowments Department, trustees of all the temples, and Kanyaka Parameswari temple made elaborate arrangements for hassle-free darshan of the deities. Meanwhile, Vizianagaram traffic police made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth traffic flow on the busy GT Road where many cultural activities were held as part of the festival.

Andhra Pradesh / religion and belief

