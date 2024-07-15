GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Devotees offer prayers to Lord Jagannath Swamy in return Rath Yatra

Published - July 15, 2024 08:52 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees participating in the return Rath Yatra in Vizianagaram on Monday.

Devotees participating in the return Rath Yatra in Vizianagaram on Monday.

Hundreds of devotees participated in the return Rath Yatra held in Vizianagaram on Monday. They offered prayers to Lord Jagannath Swamy, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra, whose idols were kept in the decorated chariot. The devotees formed a queue to have darshan in spite of rain.

The local police personnel made arrangements for hassle-free traffic in and around Kanyaka Parameswari temple, where the ‘ratham’ was kept from morning till night. Jagannath Seva Samithi members extended their cooperation to the devotees at the temple premises.

