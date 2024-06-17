ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees offer prayers at Srikakulam’s Shivabalaji temple on its 15th anniversary

Published - June 17, 2024 07:46 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

The deity of Lord Venkateswara decorated in Shivabalaji temple of Srikakulam on Monday.

Hundreds of devotees offered special prayers at the Shivabalaji temple on the occasion of the temple’s 15th anniversary, here on Monday.

The temple priests Gopinambala Venkatasitaramacharyulu, Maruti Prasad, Satyakurmacharyulu and others performed the ‘Sri Venkateswara Swamy Kalyanam’ and ‘Amarantheswara Swamy Kalyanam’. The temple’s trustees G. Tulasi Rao and Maheshchandra Samanth supervised the arrangements for the devotees. Shivabalaji Seva Sangham members also conducted various charitable activities inside the temple premises.

