GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Devotees offer prayers at Srikakulam’s Shivabalaji temple on its 15th anniversary

Published - June 17, 2024 07:46 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
The deity of Lord Venkateswara decorated in Shivabalaji temple of Srikakulam on Monday.

The deity of Lord Venkateswara decorated in Shivabalaji temple of Srikakulam on Monday.

Hundreds of devotees offered special prayers at the Shivabalaji temple on the occasion of the temple’s 15th anniversary, here on Monday.

The temple priests Gopinambala Venkatasitaramacharyulu, Maruti Prasad, Satyakurmacharyulu and others performed the ‘Sri Venkateswara Swamy Kalyanam’ and ‘Amarantheswara Swamy Kalyanam’. The temple’s trustees G. Tulasi Rao and Maheshchandra Samanth supervised the arrangements for the devotees. Shivabalaji Seva Sangham members also conducted various charitable activities inside the temple premises.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.