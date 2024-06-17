Devotees offer prayers at Srikakulam’s Shivabalaji temple on its 15th anniversary

Hundreds of devotees offered special prayers at the Shivabalaji temple on the occasion of the temple’s 15th anniversary, here on Monday.

The temple priests Gopinambala Venkatasitaramacharyulu, Maruti Prasad, Satyakurmacharyulu and others performed the ‘Sri Venkateswara Swamy Kalyanam’ and ‘Amarantheswara Swamy Kalyanam’. The temple’s trustees G. Tulasi Rao and Maheshchandra Samanth supervised the arrangements for the devotees. Shivabalaji Seva Sangham members also conducted various charitable activities inside the temple premises.