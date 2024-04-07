Devotees offer prayers at Nukalamma temple ahead of Kotta Amavasya festival in Vizianagaram

April 07, 2024 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Hundreds of devotees offered special prayers in the historic Nukalamma temple ahead of Kotta Amavasya to be celebrated on the preceding day of Ugadi, the first day of Telugu calendar. The annual festival, which began on April 2, will conclude on April 8, according to the temple trust board president Gurana Ayyalu and secretary Yadla Rajesh.

People of Vizianagaram had utmost reverence for local deity Nukalamma along with Pydimamba. Mr. Ayyalu said that the annual festival which began in the year 1958 had been continuing without any interruption for the last 66 years. He said that cultural events were being organised every day on the temple premises and a procession would be taken out on Monday evening.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.