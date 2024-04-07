GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Devotees offer prayers at Nukalamma temple ahead of Kotta Amavasya festival in Vizianagaram

April 07, 2024 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees at the Nukalamma temple in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Devotees at the Nukalamma temple in Vizianagaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Hundreds of devotees offered special prayers in the historic Nukalamma temple ahead of Kotta Amavasya to be celebrated on the preceding day of Ugadi, the first day of Telugu calendar. The annual festival, which began on April 2, will conclude on April 8, according to the temple trust board president Gurana Ayyalu and secretary Yadla Rajesh.

People of Vizianagaram had utmost reverence for local deity Nukalamma along with Pydimamba. Mr. Ayyalu said that the annual festival which began in the year 1958 had been continuing without any interruption for the last 66 years. He said that cultural events were being organised every day on the temple premises and a procession would be taken out on Monday evening.

