GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Devotees offer ‘mokku’ to Goddess Durga Devi for keeping them safe during recent floods

Family members of the residents of Ajithsingh Nagar which was ravaged in the recent floods visit Durga temple to make solemn offerings to the goddess in thanksgiving for keeping their loved ones safe during the recent flodds

Published - October 08, 2024 10:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Devotees wait in long queues on Tuesday for the darshan of the deity at the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada.

Devotees wait in long queues on Tuesday for the darshan of the deity at the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The family members of the residents of Ajithsingh Nagar, which was ravaged in the recent floods, visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devastanam on Tuesday and offered ‘mokkus’ (solemn offerings) to the deity.

They offered the ‘mokkus’ by broking coconuts and offering their hair at the ‘kesakandana shala’ in thanksgiving to the goddess for keeping their loved ones safe during the devastating floods

“My sister lives near the Dhabakotlu area in Ajithsingh Nagar. On September 1st morning, we received a phone call informing us that the roads in the area were inundated by floods. We tried in vain to talk to my sister’s family. Later, we saw on the televisions that the entire area was marooned,” said a devotee, Rama Kumari, who came from Dwaraka Tirumala in Eluru district to visit her sister for the Dasara festival.

“My brother Manikanta’s house near Pipula Road was submerged in the floods. I tried to visit my brother during floods, but it was not possible as the entire colony was in water. Then I prayed and made a solemn vow to Goddess Durga Devi to make Her darshan during the Dasara festival if my brother’s family comes out safely from that catastrophe,” said Sriram, a native of Khammam, who offered his ‘mokku’ to the deity atop Indrakeeladri on Tuesday.

“By the grace of Goddess Durga, we are all safe. We had to live on our terrace for three days when flood waters submerged our houses,” said 70-year-old Ramachandra Rao of Ajithsingh Nagar.

Speaking to The Hindu, Collector G. Srijana said that more devotee rush is expected during Dasara Utsavams this year.

“Many families from the neighbouring States, who called on their near and dear ones after the floods, were visiting Indrakeeladri and were performing special pujas,” the Collector said.

Published - October 08, 2024 10:54 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / festivals

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.