Devotees may not be allowed for ‘Sirimanotsavam’ this year too

District Collector A. Suryakumari and Mayor V. Vijayalakshmi offering prayers to the ‘Sirimanu’ at Chandakapeta in Vizianagaram district on Saturday.

Vizianagaram

03 October 2021 00:08 IST

Celebrations will be a low-key affair, say officials

The government is unlikely to allow devotees to participate in the ‘Sirimanotsavam’ of the Sri Pyditalli Ammavari temple here on October 19 this year too in an attempt to check the spread of COVID-19.

The celebrations will be a low-key affair, according to the officials.

Normally, around two lakh people participate in the ‘utsavam’, wherein the ‘Sirimanu’ is taken to and fro three times between the temple and the fort. Devotees not only from the North Andhra region but also Odisha take part in the festival.

Meanwhile, MP Bellana Chandra Sekhar, Collector A. Suryakumari and other officials on Saturday offered special prayers to the ‘celestial tree’ that was identified for making the ‘Sirimanu’ at Chandakapeta of Denkada mandal in the district.

Addressing the media later, they appealed to the people to have darshan of the Goddess during the month-long festivities instead of on the day of ‘Sirimanotsavam’.

“It will be difficult to control the crowds and ensure enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols during the procession. I request the devotees to have darshan of the Goddess during the auspicious days that last up to first week of November as per the temple’s calendar,” the Collector said.