Devotees make a beeline to Srisailam

February 17, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - SRISAILAM (NANDYAL DIST.)

Devotees from far and near began converging on Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple at Srisailam on Friday, a day ahead of Mahasivarathri celebrations at the hill-top temple on Saturday.

The entire region from all sides was chock-a-block with those coming on foot through forest route, through ghat road on foot and on their vehicles made a beeline to the temple town.

The Pathalaganga was overcrowded as people took a holy dip from the morning and will continue till Monday evening. All arrangement have been made for the security, safety and health issues of the devotees at several points, said Executive Officer S. Lavanna. Voluntary associations had been distributing food and water to the devotees coming with Sivamala and relinquishing it at Srisailam after a bath at the Pathalaganga.

Dharmakartha Mandali Chairperson Reddyvari Chakrapani Reddy on Friday presented silk robes on behalf of the Dharmakartha Mandali and the entire temple complex was tastefully decorated with flowers and lights. More than one lakh people are expected to have a darshan on Saturday, and the heavy pilgrim inflows are likely to continue on Sunday and Monday also as part of the 11-day Bhrahmotsavams.