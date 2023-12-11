Devotees make a beeline for Siva temples in Andhra Pradesh on last Monday of Karthika Masam

December 11, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Siva temples across Andhra Pradesh, especially the Pancharamas, saw a huge rush on December 11, the last Monday of the auspicious Karthika Masam. Devotees waited in long queuelines since dawn to have darshan of Lord Siva.

Devotees made a beeline for the famous Pancharama temples of Sri Bhimeswara Swamy at Draksharama, Kumara Rama Bhimeswara Swamy at Samalkot, Sri Someswara Swamy at Kotipalli and Kukketeswara Swamy at Pithapuram (Padagaya) and others. The temple authorities made elaborate arrangements to ensure hassle-free darshan for the devotees.

Devotees took a holy dip in the Krishna and the Godavari before entering the temples along their banks. Durga ghat and other ghats in Vijayawada saw a huge rush before sunrise. Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri, Patha Sivalayam in I Town, the Sivalayam near Challapalli Bungalow, Sri Parvathi Sametha Ramalingeswara Swamy Devastanam at Yenamalakuduru saw heavy footfall.

The ghats along the Godavari in Rajamahendravaram were abuzz as devotees took a holy dip in the river. Siva temples in Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram and Kotipalli witnessed heavy rush.

The Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam saw a huge rush since the early hours of the day. The devotees took a holy bath at Patalganga and lit lamps at Gangadhara Mandapam, Uttara Sivamada streets. Long darshan quelines were witnessed.

The temples reverberated with chants of ‘Om Nama Sivaya’ and ‘Hara, Hara, Maha Deva’. Ksheerabhishekams were performed at the shrines and prasadams were distributed to devotees. The women took part in the age-old tradition of lighting oil lamps with a pack of 365 wicks.

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) plied special buses to the five Siva temples including the ones Amaravati in Guntur district, Bhimavaram and Palakollu in West Godavari, Draksharamam and Samalkot in East Godavari district, from various places across the State.