Devotees from Telangana offer Bonalu to Goddess Kanaka Durga in Vijayawada

They keep up the tradition of making the annual offering during Ashada Masam

Updated - July 14, 2024 06:33 pm IST

Published - July 14, 2024 06:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Devotees from Telangana going in a procession to the Kanaka Durga temple to offer ‘bonam’ to the Goddess in Vijayawada on Sunday. 

Devotees from Telangana going in a procession to the Kanaka Durga temple to offer ‘bonam’ to the Goddess in Vijayawada on Sunday.  | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Telangana-based Bhagyanagar Sri Mahankali Jatara Bonalu Utsavalu Ummadi Devalayala Uregimpu Committee members took part in the annual ritual of offering ‘bonam’ to Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri here on Sunday.

Folk artistes performing during the procession in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Folk artistes performing during the procession in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The women devotees dressed in their best and traditional attire and carrying ‘bonam’ (a pot filled with rice, turmeric powder, jaggery, curd and covered with neem leaves and a lamp placed on it) on their heads reached Indarkeeladri to offer it to the deity.  Temple priests offered them a traditional welcome. The committee members and devotees offered ‘bangaru bonam’ (bonam in golden vessel) to the deity. 

Folk artistes performing during the procession in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Folk artistes performing during the procession in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Earlier, the devotees took out a procession from Jammidoddi, Kanaka Durga temple Guest House,  to Durga ghat here. They performed Ganga Teppa Puja at the ghat before reaching the temple. As they took out the procession, the streets of One Town area and the Indrakeeladri were abuzz with chants in praise of the Goddess. The procession drew the attention of devotees and passersby with colourful ‘potharajus’, dancing to the rhythmic drum beats and smearing vermilion and turmeric on their faces. The folk artistes transformed themselves into demons and Goddesses. Men who were dressed as demons and Goddesses grabbed the attention of all and sundry.  Committee president Gajula Anjaiah and others were present. Kanaka Durga Temple Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao and his wife offered special puja to the Goddess at Jammi Doddi before the procession began.

Folk artistes performing during the procession in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Folk artistes performing during the procession in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The group of devotees from Telangana travelled all the way from Hyderabad under the aegis of the committee to offer ‘bonam’, silk robes (pattu vastralu) and pay their obeisance to the presiding deity Goddess Kanaka Durga as part of the auspicious Ashada Masam ritual. The devotees have been offering ‘bonam’ to the presiding deity for over a decade.

The surroundings of Indrakeeladri were filled with devotion and glee as the devotees arrived in a procession to offer the bonam to the presiding deity. 

