Devotees from Telangana offer Bonalu at Durga temple

They keep up the tradition of making the annual offering during Ashada Masami

Devotees from Telangana going in a procession to the Kanaka Durga temple to offer ‘bonam’ to the Goddess in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAO GN

Telangana-based Bhagyanagar Sri Mahankali Jatara Bonalu Utsavalu Ummadi Devalayala Uregimpu Committee members took part in the annual ritual of offering ‘bonam’ to the Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri here on Sunday.

Keeping up the tradition, a group of devotees from Telangana came from Hyderabad to offer ‘bonam’, silk robes (pattu vastralu) and pay their obeisance to the presiding deity as part of the auspicious Ashada Masam.

The women devotees thronged the temple carrying on their heads the ‘bonam’ prepared with rice, jaggery and curd seeking the Goddess’s blessings.

The streets of One town and the Indrakeeladri were abuzz with chants in praise of the goddess as hundreds of devotees took part in the procession that was taken out from Jammidoddi on Brahmin Street to the temple premises.

Potharajus draw attention

Devotees attired as Potharajus taking part in the procession to the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Sunday | Photo Credit: RAO GN

The procession drew the attention of devotees and passersby with colourful ‘potharajus’, with vermilion and turmeric smeared on their faces, dancing to the drum beats and folk artistes attired as demons and goddesses.

The devotees offered Ganga teppa in the Krishna river and reached the Kanakadurga temple via the ghat road.