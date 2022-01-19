Devotees from backward communities express happiness at TTD’s initiative

Tirumala

19 January 2022 00:21 IST

They were given darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala

Devotees hailing from SC, ST and fishermen communities expressed their happiness over being facilitated with Vaikunta Dwara darshanam at the temple of Lord Venkateswara.

As part of its initiative to promote Sanatana Dharma and check religious conversions, the TTD had resolved to bestow the people hailing from backward communities with the privilege of having darshan at Tirumala temple.

Advertising

Advertising

Around 1,000 devotees from Addateegala and Rampachodavaram in East Godavari who were specially brought for darshan on Tuesday in collaboration with the Samarasata Seva Foundation thanked the temple administration for its gesture.

Addressing the devotees at Madhava Nilayam, Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said that the TTD had constructed 502 temples in the areas having a predominant population of backward communities in different parts of the State. The administration of the temples was handed over to the members belonging to their communities and even the priests were selected from among them and imparted training in carrying out the daily prayers and rituals, Mr. Dharma Reddy said.

He exhorted them to act as messengers in the promotion of Hindu dharma and culture in their respective localities.

The TTD has resolved to provide Vaikunta Dwara darshan to at least 1,000 devotees hailing from backward areas every day besides bearing all their travel expenses. The facility will be extended to people of all the thirteen districts in turns and that will be in force till the closure of Vaikunta dwaram on January 22.