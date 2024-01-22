ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees flock to Ramateertham temple on January 22

January 22, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao

Devotees visiting Ramateertham temple at Vizinagaram on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Ramateertham temple here witnessed a heavy rush of devotees who offered special prayers to Lord Rama to mark the consecration of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya, on Monday. The devotees who thronged different parts of the district chanted ‘Jai Sriram’ and said that they were happy to offer prayers in Ramateertham, one of the oldest temples of Lord Rama in Andhra Pradesh.

Ramateertham Seva Parishad president V. Jyoti Prasad and other devotees organised a Rama Sobha Yatra from Ramabhadrapuram to the Ramateertham temple, covering almost 50 km distance. Although vehicles were arranged, many devotees preferred to walk to reach the temple.

President of Sri Venkateswara temple of Balaji Nagar in Vizianagaram, M.V.S.S.S. Bhagavan and Rama Bhakta Mandali representatives of the temple offered prayers. “The devotees of the mandali have chanted Hanuman Chalisa 1,008 times over the last 46 days. Today, on the culmination day, we all came to Ramateertham to seek divine blessing,” said Mr. Bhagavan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US