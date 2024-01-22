January 22, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Ramateertham temple here witnessed a heavy rush of devotees who offered special prayers to Lord Rama to mark the consecration of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya, on Monday. The devotees who thronged different parts of the district chanted ‘Jai Sriram’ and said that they were happy to offer prayers in Ramateertham, one of the oldest temples of Lord Rama in Andhra Pradesh.

Ramateertham Seva Parishad president V. Jyoti Prasad and other devotees organised a Rama Sobha Yatra from Ramabhadrapuram to the Ramateertham temple, covering almost 50 km distance. Although vehicles were arranged, many devotees preferred to walk to reach the temple.

President of Sri Venkateswara temple of Balaji Nagar in Vizianagaram, M.V.S.S.S. Bhagavan and Rama Bhakta Mandali representatives of the temple offered prayers. “The devotees of the mandali have chanted Hanuman Chalisa 1,008 times over the last 46 days. Today, on the culmination day, we all came to Ramateertham to seek divine blessing,” said Mr. Bhagavan.