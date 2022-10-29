Devotees flock to anthills, Shiva temples, to perform ‘Nagula Chavithi’ rituals in Chittoor

Forest officials expressed happiness that in recent years, the incidents of the villagers killing snakes have become rare due to increased public awareness

The Nagula Chavithi festival, which falls on the fourth day after Deepavali was celebrated with devotion and religious fervour in the Chittoor district on October 29 (Saturday).

Thousands of women offered prayers at the anthills near their localities. They thronged Shiva temples, which had peepal and banyan trees, and worshiped Lord Nagendra (King of snakes) by offering milk ‘abhishekam’ and other traditional dishes to the idols.

The tradition

According to the legend, performing ‘pradakshinas’ (to circumambulate) around an anthill would drive away the evil forces.

Devotees began arriving at the anthills and the Shiva temples early in the morning, carrying milk sachets, flowers, and other dishes.

In Chittoor, the women performed special pujas at the temples with Nagendra idols, and tied threads around the trees on the temple premises.

In Nagari, the devotees thronged the Desamma temple to celebrate the festival.

As the festival comes during the Karthika Masam, considered auspiscious by the Hindus, it is zealously celebrated across the district.

Increased awareness

Meanwhile, the Forest Department personnel at Palamaner and Kuppam towns expressed happiness that in recent years, the incidents of the villagers killing snakes, particularly pythons and cobras, have become rare.

They said that the public, with increased awareness, has been promptly informing the Forest personnel whenever they find the reptiles, facilitating prompt rescue operations.