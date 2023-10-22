Devotees facing troubles with lethargic attitude of officials of Endowments Department: Seer

October 22, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Andhra Pradesh Sadhu Parishad President Srinivasananda Saraswati on Sunday alleged thousands of devotees were facing troubles at major temples such as Tirumala and Kanaka Durga temple at Vijayawada and Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam as the Endowments Department has been casual and lethargic in its approach to major festivals.

In a press release, he charged that the devotees were forced to wait for many hours at Kanaka Durga temple as the officials were giving priority for protocol darshan of VIPs.

He said that many had feared to visit Tirumala also during Navaratri Brahmotsavams due to too many restrictions.

“The officials are unable to provide even water to the devotees waiting in queue lines. There is no mechanism to provide treatment for patients. The government should constitute a committee to identify lapses and take remedial measures,” said Mr. Srinivasananda while speaking to The Hindu in Srikakulam.

