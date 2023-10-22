HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Devotees facing troubles with lethargic attitude of officials of Endowments Department: Seer

In a press release, he charged that the devotees were forced to wait for many hours at Kanaka Durga temple as the officials were giving priority for protocol darshan of VIPs

October 22, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Sri Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri colourfully illuminated for 10-day Dasara festivities

Sri Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri colourfully illuminated for 10-day Dasara festivities | Photo Credit: G N RAO 

Andhra Pradesh Sadhu Parishad President Srinivasananda Saraswati on Sunday alleged thousands of devotees were facing troubles at major temples such as Tirumala and Kanaka Durga temple at Vijayawada and Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam as the Endowments Department has been casual and lethargic in its approach to major festivals.

In a press release, he charged that the devotees were forced to wait for many hours at Kanaka Durga temple as the officials were giving priority for protocol darshan of VIPs.

He said that many had feared to visit Tirumala also during Navaratri Brahmotsavams due to too many restrictions.

“The officials are unable to provide even water to the devotees waiting in queue lines. There is no mechanism to provide treatment for patients. The government should constitute a committee to identify lapses and take remedial measures,” said Mr. Srinivasananda while speaking to The Hindu in Srikakulam.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.