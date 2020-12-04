Andhra PradeshTirumala 04 December 2020 07:34 IST
Devotees face tough time as skies open up in Tirumala
Updated: 04 December 2020 07:24 IST
Engineering wing told to remain alert
Incessant rain lashed the abode of Lord Venkateswara on Thursday.
Devotees had a tough time reaching the temple for darshan.
The difficulties of those returning from the temple were compounded with the non-availability of cabs and taxis.
Meanwhile, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) authorities stepped up vigil on the second ghat road leading to the town as the stretch is vulnerable to land slips when it rains.
The engineering wing officials have been instructed to remain alert and monitor the water levels in various dams which are already brimming.
