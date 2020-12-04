Andhra Pradesh

Devotees face tough time as skies open up in Tirumala

Incessant rain lashed the abode of Lord Venkateswara on Thursday.

Devotees had a tough time reaching the temple for darshan.

The difficulties of those returning from the temple were compounded with the non-availability of cabs and taxis.

Meanwhile, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) authorities stepped up vigil on the second ghat road leading to the town as the stretch is vulnerable to land slips when it rains.

The engineering wing officials have been instructed to remain alert and monitor the water levels in various dams which are already brimming.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2020 7:35:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/devotees-face-tough-time-as-skies-open-up-in-tirumala/article33245657.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY