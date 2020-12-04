Devotees face tough time as skies open up in Tirumala

Engineering wing told to remain alert

Incessant rain lashed the abode of Lord Venkateswara on Thursday.

Devotees had a tough time reaching the temple for darshan.

The difficulties of those returning from the temple were compounded with the non-availability of cabs and taxis.

Meanwhile, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) authorities stepped up vigil on the second ghat road leading to the town as the stretch is vulnerable to land slips when it rains.

The engineering wing officials have been instructed to remain alert and monitor the water levels in various dams which are already brimming.