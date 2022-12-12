Devotees face hard time as heavy downpours lash Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh

  1. EPaper
December 12, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G.P. SHUKLA

The torrential rains on December 12 (Monday) added to the inconvenience of the pilgrims visiting the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara.

The temple town which got a breather from the rain under the influence of Cyclone Mandous the previous day witness incessant rain again since the small hours of Monday and the heavy downpour continued all through the day.

Pilgrims had a tough time in reaching the cottages allotted to them and turning up for the darshan at the time as prescribed on their tokens. Senior citizens endured inconvenience as it was a challenging for them in reaching the temple.

Devotees had a tough time in collecting laddu prasadam. The free bus services of the TTD albeit proved handy to pilgrims in going from one place to another.

Meanwhile, private taxis and cabs had a field day as they charged exorbitant amounts from the pilgrims.

