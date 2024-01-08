GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Devotees can trek to Tirumala without any fear: TTD EO

Dharma Reddy urges Tirupati DFO to set up camera traps, view lines, outposts and monitoring cells along the footpath with the ₹3.75 crore fund given to the department by the TTD

January 08, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Several safety measures have been initiated on the footpath to Tirumala, and devotees hitherto can trek along the pathway without any fear, said the TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Monday.

After chairing a meeting with forest officials, he said that the joint committee headed by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and State chief wildlife warden, in its report submitted to the government, recommended the implementation of several long and short-term measures for the benefit of the trekking devotees.

The TTD, which is already implementing several short-term measures, also discussed setting up bio-fencing, aerial walkways, and over and underpasses, besides identifying appropriate locations for construction of buildings.

He also directed TTD District Forest Officer (DFO) to address a letter to the Dehradun-based wild life institute of India to suggest required designs for the same.

In the same vein, he urged Tirupati DFO to provide camera traps, view lines, outposts and set-up required monitoring cells along the footpath with ₹3.75 crore funds which the TTD has already provided to the department.

CCF Nageswar Rao, TTD official Balaji, Zoo Park curator Selvam, DFO’s Srinivas and Satish were prominent among others who took part in the meeting.

