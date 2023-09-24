ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesh

September 24, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - ONGOLE

S Murali
A large idol being immersed at Kothapatnam beach near Ongole on Sunday

All roads led to Kothapatnam beach as a large number of devotees immersed Ganesh idols of all sizes in the Bay of Bengal on Sunday.

Amid elaborate security provided by police personnel, ‘Ganesh Visarjan’ was carried out peacefully on the seventh day of the 10-day ‘Ganesh Utsav’ at different water bodies including Pakala, Ethamukala and Peddaganjam till late in the night.

Devotees as per tradition perform immersion ceremony on odd days leading up to the auspicious ‘Ananda Chaturtdasi’ which falls on September 28 this year. It was fun and frolic as devotees also played with colours after devouring ‘prasadam’. Women also offered ‘harati’ to ‘Parvati Putra’.

Youngsters danced to rhythmic drum beatings by percussionists and burst crackers as the big processions meandered through lanes and by-lanes to the seashore. Slogans hailing ‘Ganesh Maharaj’ filled the air. Expert swimmers with life jackets were positioned at different points on the seashore to ensure the safety and security of devotees, including children. Fishermen were also utilised for the immersion of idols.

