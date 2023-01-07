Devotee surge witnessed in Siva temples for ‘Arudra Darshanam’

January 07, 2023 06:06 am | Updated January 06, 2023 10:54 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A surge of devotees was witnessed at many of the Saivite shrines in Tirupati district on Friday, commemorating ‘Arudra Mahotsavam’.

Special Puja was performed at Srikalahastheeswara Swamy temple in Srikalahasti, as the day coincided with the full moon day.

Priests performed special ‘Abhishekam’ to the Sivalingam with hot water, which is a rarity.

A miniature ‘Linga’ was made with blackgram flour. The deity of Lord Nataraja was given a special bath sixteen times with different aromatic substances to mark the occasion. The devotees had an eyeful of ‘Arudra Darshanam’.

‘Arikatlu’ ritual was observed in the evening, when the priests danced and made merry by carrying earthen pots with ghee. The pots were later consigned to the bonfire lit on the occasion.

At the TTD’s Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple, the deities of Manonmani Sametha Sri Nataraja Swamy and Sri Manikkavasaka Swamy were taken out in a procession on the streets of Tirupati during the annual event.

