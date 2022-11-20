Devotee rush peaks at Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh as the auspicious ‘Karthika masam’ is nearing conclusion

November 20, 2022 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - SRISAILAM (NANDYAL DIST.)

With November 21 being the last Monday during the auspicious month of ‘Karthika’, the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam witnessed heavy turnout of devotees on Sunday.

The holy month is also coming to a close on Wednesday.

The temple complex and the town were chock-a-block with the devotees as they vied with each other to have darshan of the presiding deity and light the lamp (Karthika deepam).

Temple authorities ensured quick movement of devotees in the queues. They also ensured availability of sufficient hygienic food and drinking water. The police had a tough time controlling the traffic on the ghat roads on the Dornala and Sunnipenta sections as traffic jams were reported for an hour to a couple of hours at several places.

Vehicular traffic came to a halt in the evening with devotees coming to the temple from Maharashtra and Karnataka also, in addition to those from Andhra Pradesh and Telagnana.

Nandyal Superintendent of Police Raghuveer Reddy personally supervised the situation at the Sakshi Ganapathi temple junction.

Close to one lakh devotees had darshan within 24 hours from Saturday evening.

The temple management expects the number of devotees to increase on Monday.

The staff had a tough time controlling the crowds in the darshan lines. Temple Executive Officer S. Lavanna said they made all arrangements to provide accommodation, food, and drinking water.

It is taking five to six hours for ‘sarva darshan’ and four hours for special darshan.