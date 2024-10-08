ADVERTISEMENT

Devotee rush dips at Kanaka Durga temple

Published - October 08, 2024 08:28 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees coming out temple after taking darshan of the processional deity goddess Kanaka Durga in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri abode of goddess Kanaka Durga here witnessed a dip in devotee turnout on Monday. About 40,000 devotees visited the temple compared to more than 90,000 devotees on Sunday.

The presiding deity goddess Kanaka Durga appeared as goddess Maha Chandi. The temple’s priests transformed the presiding deity into Maha Chandi, meticulously arranging the ornaments. Devotees thronged the temple premises from early morning to witness this sacred ritual. The  pilgrims stretched across the hill, as people from all walks of life came to for a darshsn.

 On the occasion of Dasara, ceremonial silk garments were presented to Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga from Sri Kalahasteeswara Swamy Temple. 

Executive Officer of Sri Kalahasti Temple S.S. Chandrasekhar Azad, along with the temple priests, presented the silk garments.

