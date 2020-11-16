Devotee injured as ‘sikharam’of ‘dwajastambham’ falls

VIJAYAWADA

16 November 2020 21:24 IST

Temple closed for the day immediately after the incident

A woman devotee suffered injuries when the top portion of the dwajastambham at Shivalyam fell down, at Satyanarayanapuram in the city on Monday.

According to the devotees and other eye witnesses, the ‘sikharam’ fell on the devotees while they were performing ‘deeparadhana’ in view of Toli Kartika Somavaram.

However, a major mishap was averted as there was no rush at the dwajastambham when the ‘sikharam’ fell down. The injured was rushed to hospital and her condition is stated to be stable.

Temple authorities said the ‘sikharam’ was made some 50 years ago and it got damaged and fell down. The devastanam management closed the temple immediately and started ‘Samprokshana’ (cleansing process).

“Satyanarayanapuram Shivalayam is a historic shrine. Thousands of devotees visit the temple during Kaartika Maasam and the incident created panic among the pilgrims. We request the devastanam management to repair the dwajastambham and arrange ‘sikharam’ immediately,” said a devotee, who had a narrow escape.