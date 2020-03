Tirumala

09 March 2020 18:44 IST

In a munificent offering, a devotee from Tamil Nadu Mohan on Monday donated ₹1 crore to the TTD’s Balaji Arogya Varaprasadini scheme. A demand draft for the amount was handed over to the TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy at his camp office.

