Andhra Pradesh

Devotee from Telangana dies of heart attack in Tirumala

A devotee from Telangana allegedly died of heart attack near here.

The incident took place when the deceased, identified as Lakshmaiah, 53, from Ranga Reddy in Telangana reportedly suffered a massive stroke and collapsed on the floor.

He was immediately rushed to TTD Aswini hospital where he was confirmed dead.

