Devotee donates ₹7 crore to Kanipakam temple

The famous temple of Sri Varasiddi Vinayakaswamy at Kanipakam, 15 km from here, on Saturday received a hefty donation of ₹7 crore from an anonymous devotee. A big donation to the temple is first of its kind in the temple history so far, officials said.
Temple Executive Officer A. Venkatesh told The Hindu that the same devotee has promised to donate another ₹1.75 crore soon. He said the donation would be used for the temple reconstruction project.
“The outlay of the project is ₹8.75 crore. The core part of the temple along with the sanctum sanctorum will be reconstructed by widening, besides increasing the length of the structure. This is to facilitate the devotees to have a hassle-free darshan, apart from enjoying the opportunity to witness the prime rituals of abhishekam to the presiding deity, while moving along the queue line inside,” he said.
The official said the construction would be taken up as per the prescribed norms of temple architecture and adhering to the sastras, and the traditional material would be used for the construction. “We are going to call for the tenders at the earliest,” the Executive Officer said.
Meanwhile, the temple official said that during the construction period, the devotees would be allowed to have darshan of the Lord in the “Bala Alayam” (a temporary structure) in the temple complex. The expansion plan included two more entrances to the temple complex, as the present structure has only two.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath