Devotee donates ₹7 crore to Kanipakam temple

It will be used for the temple reconstruction project, says official

The famous temple of Sri Varasiddi Vinayakaswamy at Kanipakam, 15 km from here, on Saturday received a hefty donation of ₹7 crore from an anonymous devotee. A big donation to the temple is first of its kind in the temple history so far, officials said.

Temple Executive Officer A. Venkatesh told The Hindu that the same devotee has promised to donate another ₹1.75 crore soon. He said the donation would be used for the temple reconstruction project.

“The outlay of the project is ₹8.75 crore. The core part of the temple along with the sanctum sanctorum will be reconstructed by widening, besides increasing the length of the structure. This is to facilitate the devotees to have a hassle-free darshan, apart from enjoying the opportunity to witness the prime rituals of abhishekam to the presiding deity, while moving along the queue line inside,” he said.

The official said the construction would be taken up as per the prescribed norms of temple architecture and adhering to the sastras, and the traditional material would be used for the construction. “We are going to call for the tenders at the earliest,” the Executive Officer said.

Meanwhile, the temple official said that during the construction period, the devotees would be allowed to have darshan of the Lord in the “Bala Alayam” (a temporary structure) in the temple complex. The expansion plan included two more entrances to the temple complex, as the present structure has only two.