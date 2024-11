Chennai-based Mr. Vardhaman Jain donated ₹1.01 crore each to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) S.V. Prasadam Trust and S.V. Annaprasadam Trust on Saturday. He handed over the demand drafts for the amount to TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary in the presence of Vyasaraja Mutt pontiff Sri Sri Sri Vidyasrisha Theertha Swamiji inside the temple.

