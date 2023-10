October 04, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - TIRUPATI

A Maharashtra-based devotee has donated ₹11 lakh to TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC Trust). Vipul Venishyam Aggarwal, head of Amravati-based Riddhi and Siddhi Traders, handed over a demand draft for the amount to SVBC chief executive officer Shanmukh Kumar at his office on Tuesday. The donor’s representatives Y. Raghavendra and P. Balasudarshan Reddy were also present.