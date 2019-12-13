Devotee ‘commits suicide’ at Tirumala

A pilgrim on Friday committed suicide by throwing himself under a TTD truck used for transportation of milk to the temple.

The incident took place in the early hours when the pilgrim, who was wandering in the area, suddenly threw himself before the rear wheels of the vehicle even as the driver was steering his way into the mada streets.

It was initially thought that the devotee was knocked down by the truck driver, but the CCTV footage clearly showed him deliberately taking the extreme step.

The identity of the devotee is not yet known. People in distress can dial 100 for help.

Temple rituals

Meanwhile, priests performed purificatory rituals inside the temple following the incident.

TTD Agama advisor A.V. Ramana Deekshitulu said it was completely irrational to believe that laying down one’s life at sacred towns would bestow them with salvation. He appealed to people not to indulge in such self-destructive acts as it would affect the sentiments of multitude of devotees.