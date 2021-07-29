Devineni Uma arrested, remanded in judicial custody

Former Minister staged a protest outside G. Kondur police station

The former Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and other leaders of the Opposition TDP, who were booked under different Sections, were produced in Mylavaram court on Wednesday.

The judge remanded Mr. Uma and others in judicial custody, and the police shifted them to Rajahmundry Central Prison, amid tight security.

The police arrested the former minister and others in the early hours on Wednesday for allegedly creating tension and resorting to rioting at G. Kondur police station, in Krishna district.

Mr. Uma and his followers were booked under Section 307 IPC (Attempt to murder), SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, Rioting, Criminal Conspiracy, disrupting the public servants from discharging their duties and other charges, said Krishna Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal.

The former Minister, along with some TDP activists, went into Kondapalli reserve forests on Tuesday evening, alleging that illegal mining was being carried out and some ruling YSR Congress Party leaders were involved in it.

On knowing that the TDP’s delegation visited the Kondapalli area, activists of YSRCP rushed to the village. However, police stopped the ruling party leaders and dispersed the TDP activists.

Alleging that the YSRCP activists attacked him and damaged his vehicle, the former Minister staged a protest at G. Kondur police station, which continued till midnight. He alleged that MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad was behind the attack.

“The TDP leaders resorted to assault and created tension at the police station in a planned manner. Around 1 a.m. police shifted the former minister to Nandiwada police station and dispersed the mobs. A few policemen were injured and a some vehicles were damaged in the incident”, Mr. Kaushal said.

Mr. Uma and other arrested TDP leaders were produced before the judge through a video conference.