Devineni Uma appointed TDP coordinator for general elections 

March 29, 2024 01:32 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has appointed former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao as its coordinator for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, according to a press release by TDP State president K. Atchannaidu on March 29.

Mr. Umamaheswara Rao, who is the party’s general secretary, aspired to contest from the Mylavaram Assembly constituency, where he won in 2009 and 2014. He was elected twice from Nandigama constituency in 1999 and 2004. However, TDP sprang an unpleasant surprise on him by declaring his arch-rival and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) sitting MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad as its candidate from Mylavaram after he joined the party on March 2.

Mr. Rao had earlier put up a brave face, saying that he would abide by whatever decision was taken by the high command.

The party vested with him the additional responsibility of coordinating with TDP leaders contesting in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections amidst the talk that he might be given some nominated post if TDP-BJP-Jana Sena Party alliance comes to power.