Devi Priya’s stirring verse mirrored reality, swayed minds

The poet, satirist was conferred YSR Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously

It was a befitting honour for humanist, poet and satirist Shaik Khaja Hassan, known by his pen name Devi Priya, when he was awarded the YSR LifeTime Achievement Award posthumously on July 8, marking the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

The award carries ₹10 lakh cash prize, a memento and a certificate.

Born at Obulesuvaripalem village in Tadikonda mandal on August 15, 1949, he completed his primary education at Tadikonda and Pedaparimi and graduated in Telugu Literature and English Literature from Andhra Christian College, Guntur. His father was a police constable and his mother used to work in chilli farms. It was during his college days that he came under the influence of his teacher Karunasri and even used to imitate his gait in the lofty college corridor. Devi Priya dabbled in journalism, films and worked as a writer under Anisetty Subba Rao. He mastered the art of verse poetry and was part of the Pygambara Verse Poetic Movement during 1969-70.

Works win critical acclaim

His satire published in the Andhra Prabha daily titled, ‘Running Commentary’, as a column in the year 1982 mirrored the then political situation in Andhra Pradesh. His verse poetry compilation published in 1990, Neeti Putta (Water Hole), was a trendsetter. His publication Toofanu Tummeda (A fly in the storm) took telugu poetry to new heights and won critical acclaim.

Devi Priya carved a niche for himself in the world of journalism and media. He was Editor to the publications like Prajavahini, Nirmala, Jyothi and Prajatantra and also worked as Assistant Editor in Andhra Jyothi and Udayam newspapers.

His poetic compilation Amma Chettu won the distinguished Freeverse Front Award. He published his verse satirical poems in ‘Samajananda Swamy’, in 1977. His scripts for the movies Rangula Kala, Dasi and Raguluthunna Bharatham won appreciation from everyone. He even directed an English movie, The Music of Battleship, which won critical appreciation at an international film festival.

Devi Priya won the distinguished Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award in 2017 besides many other honours like Arasam Kondepudi Srinivasa Rao award in 2001 and Visakha Sahiti Satkaram in 2009.

Devi Priya’s poetry was marked by directness, courage and sensitivity, and his stirring verse had an ability to move people and sway their minds. It also mirrored his passion for equality among human beings. His last poem Chivariki Chikkindi Jinka, written on October 12, 2020 reflected his own helplessness in the face of failing health. He died on November 21, 2020 aged 71.