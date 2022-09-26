Devi Navaratri fete begins on a grand note at Srisailam

Goddess appears as Sailaputri on first day, Bhringi Vahana seva performed in the evening

Ramesh Susarla SRISAILAM (NANDYAL DIST.)
September 26, 2022 20:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam decorated with flowers for Devi Navaratri on Monday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM U

ADVERTISEMENT

The Devi Navaratri kicked off on a traditional note at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam on Monday with grand arrangements done on the entire temple complex and the township on top of the hill for the devotees arriving for the Dasara Mahotsavams.

Utsava Sankalpam and Ganesh Puja were the first rituals performed soon after Yagasala Pravesam by temple trust board Chairman R. Chakrapani Reddy along with Executive Officer S. Lavanna who carried the puja samagri on their heads along with vastrams to offer special prayers at both the Mallikarjuna Swamy and Bhramaramba temples.

Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple Chairman and the Executive Officer carrying the offerings for the deity to commence the Devi Navaratri festivities at Srisailam on Monday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

The utsavams will end with Chandiyagam and Purnahuti on October 5. Chandiyagam, Rudrayagam and Navadurga alankaras to the Goddess, and Vahana Sevas to both presiding deities. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, Bhramaramba Ammavaru was decorated as Sailaputri and the temple officials organised Bhringi Vahana seva to both Mallikarjuna Swamy and Bhramaramba in the evening.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The temple has been decorated tastefully with flowers of various colours and different patterns giving a visual treat to the devotees.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Kurnool
religious festival or holiday
hinduism

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app