Devi Navaratri fete begins on a grand note at Srisailam

Goddess appears as Sailaputri on first day, Bhringi Vahana seva performed in the evening

Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam decorated with flowers for Devi Navaratri on Monday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM U

The Devi Navaratri kicked off on a traditional note at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam on Monday with grand arrangements done on the entire temple complex and the township on top of the hill for the devotees arriving for the Dasara Mahotsavams.

Utsava Sankalpam and Ganesh Puja were the first rituals performed soon after Yagasala Pravesam by temple trust board Chairman R. Chakrapani Reddy along with Executive Officer S. Lavanna who carried the puja samagri on their heads along with vastrams to offer special prayers at both the Mallikarjuna Swamy and Bhramaramba temples.

Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple Chairman and the Executive Officer carrying the offerings for the deity to commence the Devi Navaratri festivities at Srisailam on Monday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

The utsavams will end with Chandiyagam and Purnahuti on October 5. Chandiyagam, Rudrayagam and Navadurga alankaras to the Goddess, and Vahana Sevas to both presiding deities.

On Monday, Bhramaramba Ammavaru was decorated as Sailaputri and the temple officials organised Bhringi Vahana seva to both Mallikarjuna Swamy and Bhramaramba in the evening.

The temple has been decorated tastefully with flowers of various colours and different patterns giving a visual treat to the devotees.