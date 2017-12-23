Developmental works under way at Ranganatha Swamy temple

Massive developmental works have been taken up at the Sri Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy temple located at Ranganayakulapeta here in the past few weeks.

For the first time, long bathing ghats are being developed to provide better access to the pilgrims from the temple premises to the adjacent Penna river waters.

Taken up at a cost of ₹3.2 crore, the ghats consisting of 50 steps are being constructed with a provision for two platforms.

River bunds are being strengthened from the temple point up to the nearby Nellore barrage.

Temple Trust Board Chairman Manchikanti Sudhakara Rao said it was for the first time in over several decades that developmental works costing crores had been initiated with the temple funds and those donated by trustees and various organisations.

‘Rajagopuram’ sand blasting works taken up at a cost of ₹1.5 lakh have begun.

The polishing works of ‘Dhwajasthambham’ and main entrance gate were completed.

The ‘salaharam’ and ornamentation of ‘Prakaram’ of the temple have been taken up at a cost of ₹34 lakh. A new ‘gosala’ (cow shelter) is being built at a cost of ₹5.5 lakh.