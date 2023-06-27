HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Development works worth ₹569 crore sanctioned by GMC in the last four years, says Mayor

Manohar Naidu gives details of the works taken up constituency-wise in the city

June 27, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

During the last four years, the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) allocated more than ₹569 crore for 3,009 works in the city, covering Guntur East, Guntur West and Prathipadu (SC) Assembly constituencies, said Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu.

He told the media here on Tuesday that 1,076 works were sanctioned with an outlay of ₹205 crore in Guntur East, represented by YSRCP MLA Md. Mustafa. About 1,165 works worth ₹241 crore were approved for Guntur West, represented by TDP MLA Maddali Giri, who later shifted his loyalty to the ruling YSRCP, and, 768 works estimated to cost ₹122 crore were sanctioned for Prathipadu, represented by former Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha. 

He detailed the year-wise allocation of budget and the works sanctioned till date, starting from 2019-20 financial year.

Mr. Naidu’s press conference gained significance amidst allegations from YSRCP and TDP leaders that the GMC did not undertake any development works in the city.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / local authority

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.