‘Development works worth ₹450-cr. to be finished soon’

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 June 2021 23:31 IST

All parks in the city to be developed in a phased manner, says Kannababu

Agriculture Minister and district in-charge Kurasala Kannababu said that developmental works in the city worth ₹3,000 crore will be readied for inauguration by March 2022. An action plan has been prepared to ensure that works worth ₹450 crore will be completed within two to three months, he said.

Mr. Kannababu, along with Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy conducted a review meeting to take stock of various developmental works being undertaken in the city by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) in the city on Thursday.

Addressing reporters, Mr Kannababu said that after coming to power, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has initiated a number of developmental works in the city. Except for the beach corridor project, which has run into technical problems, all other development works are going on at a brisk pace, he said.

The Minister said that all parks in the city will be developed in a phased manner.

“It was already decided to renovate Mudasarlova park into a world-class park with all amenities, for which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be sanctioning ₹100 crore based on a request from Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy. Officials have been told to come up with proposals soon,” he said.

The Minister added that the city will have exclusive theme parks — a butterfly park and a freedom fighter park, which will be completed by next year.

“It has also been decided to build convention centres for every zone in the city. Designs have been prepared for the centres, which will have all the required facilities. The land identification process will begin soon,” he said.

The GVMC has developed two heritage buildings — Town Hall and Old Municipal office. “Based on the suggestion from Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy, the heritage buildings will be converted into museums,” he said.

“During the review meeting, we saw that there are around 1,100 open spaces in the city, out of which many are unprotected. The government will protect the spaces and ensure they are not encroached. The GVMC will also take up beautification of ponds in the city. Works related to flyovers at some places were reviewed. Issues related to BRTS road works were also discussed,” Mr Kannababu said.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that the State government would ensure all the poor are provided with houses, with the goal being to transform Vizag into a slum-free city. He added that Vizag will be made the executive capital very soon. Mr. Srinivasa Rao also took part in the review meeting.