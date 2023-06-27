Development works worth ₹195 crore being taken up at Kanaka Durga temple, says Endowments Minister

June 27, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana has stated that development works worth ₹195 crore were being taken up atop Indrakeeladri, the abode of Goddess Kanaka Durga, here. Of this, the State government will be releasing ₹70 crore, and the remaining ₹125 crore will be borne by the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam board.

At a review meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday, he said that works worth ₹14.70 crore were already completed. Prasadam potu and annadanam complex would be constructed at a cost of ₹55 crore, for which administrative approval and technical sanctions were already given and tenders would be invited shortly.

A multi-level queue complex, and a bridge from the queue complex to the annadanam complex were among the works planned. A two-floor mandapam would be built at a place previously earmarked for yagasala. The mandapam would be used for kumkum puja and other ceremonies. The tenders for the works would be invited by July second week.

The Minister said that plans were being made to construct a mechanised multi-level car parking at Kanaka Durga Nagar on Build Own Operate (BOT) basis. It is estimated that the project would cost ₹60 crore, and the Expression of Interest (EOI) would be invited soon.

At Srisailam, Kanipakam

Mr. Satyanarayana said that a queue complex would be constructed at a cost of ₹75 crore at Srisailam and Sala mandapams at a cost of ₹35 crore. An annadanam complex and a queue complex would be built at the Kanipakam temple with an outlay of ₹3.60 crore and ₹4 crore respectively.