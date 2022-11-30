Development works apace at Tirupati railway station in Andhra Pradesh

November 30, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Upgradation projects worth ₹300 crore are under way at the Tirupati railway station, which will soon be integrated from both sides of the temple city, providing a seamless experience to the passengers.

South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain, who visited the station on Wednesday and reviewed the progress of the projects, said the development works would meet the requirements of the passengers for the next 40 years.

New entrance

The station is undergoing a complete makeover with a new entrance building coming up on the south, while the existing northern entrance is upgraded to provide a unique experience to the passengers.

The work was awarded to M/s Varindera Constructions Ltd., New Delhi, on May 30 under EPC mode, targeted for completion in 33 months, i.e., February 2025.

Excavation of 53,600 cubic metres (99%) has been completed so far to facilitate underground parking and basement floor.

Mr. Jain inspected the work under way pertaining to concrete mix design, erection of batching plant, use of reinforced steel for foundation and retaining walls.

Top priority

Speaking to the media later, Mr. Jain said the station development project had been accorded highest priority to provide best of infrastructure to the passengers.

Member of Parliament (Tirupati) M. Gurumoorthy met Mr. Jain and urged him to expedite the completion of the Tiruchanur railway station to decongest the Tirupati station.

Mr. Jain, accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager (Guntakal) K. Venkataramana Reddy, also inspected the Carriage Repair Shop (CRS), where he visited the body repair shop, LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) component shop and LHB bogie shop. He also inspected the Bio-Digester maintenance ward and reviewed the cost, shelf life and utilisation of bio-toilets.