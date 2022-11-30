Development works apace at Tirupati railway station in Andhra Pradesh

November 30, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The ₹300-crore upgradation project will meet the requirements of passengers for 40 years, says South Central Railway General Manager Arun Kumar Jain

A.D. Rangarajan

South Central Railway General Manager Arun Kumar Jain inspecting the development works under way at the Tirupati railway station on Wednesday.

Upgradation projects worth ₹300 crore are under way at the Tirupati railway station, which will soon be integrated from both sides of the temple city, providing a seamless experience to the passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain, who visited the station on Wednesday and reviewed the progress of the projects, said the development works would meet the requirements of the passengers for the next 40 years.

New entrance

The station is undergoing a complete makeover with a new entrance building coming up on the south, while the existing northern entrance is upgraded to provide a unique experience to the passengers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The work was awarded to M/s Varindera Constructions Ltd., New Delhi, on May 30 under EPC mode, targeted for completion in 33 months, i.e., February 2025.

Excavation of 53,600 cubic metres (99%) has been completed so far to facilitate underground parking and basement floor.

Mr. Jain inspected the work under way pertaining to concrete mix design, erection of batching plant, use of reinforced steel for foundation and retaining walls.

Top priority

Speaking to the media later, Mr. Jain said the station development project had been accorded highest priority to provide best of infrastructure to the passengers.

Member of Parliament (Tirupati) M. Gurumoorthy met Mr. Jain and urged him to expedite the completion of the Tiruchanur railway station to decongest the Tirupati station.

Mr. Jain, accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager (Guntakal) K. Venkataramana Reddy, also inspected the Carriage Repair Shop (CRS), where he visited the body repair shop, LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) component shop and LHB bogie shop. He also inspected the Bio-Digester maintenance ward and reviewed the cost, shelf life and utilisation of bio-toilets.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US