Development will suffer if Capital is shifted: Naidu

Demanding that the Capital city of Andhra Pradesh be developed in Amaravati and not shifted to another place on any ground, Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said his government had implemented the project in a transparent manner and that if people still found fault with it, he would not hesitate to apologise.

Reacting to a suggestion by CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna that development should be decentralised while the Capital city should be built in Amaravati, Mr. Naidu said he was not against such a model and recalled that his government maintained a fine balance by duly factoring in regional aspirations.

He insisted that there should be cities comparable to the capital as all regions need to grow, particularly backward areas, and demanded that the Central government fulfil the commitments under the A.P. Reorganisation Act.

Mr. Naidu sought to expose the “double standards” of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the location of the Capital by presenting a video clipping of him pledging support for Amaravati during the first Assembly session held in Hyderabad after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and citing his reticence on the Ministers’ statements to the contrary.

‘False propaganda’

Participating as the chief guest in a roundtable on ‘Praja Rajadhani Amaravati’ organised by the TDP here on Thursday, he said the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government has been carrying out “false propaganda” that nothing happened in Amaravati.

He said Amaravati had gained wide acceptance and none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation for it.

Mr. Naidu said governments would change but “retrograde steps” like the ones being taken by Mr. Jagan would deal a severe blow to the development of the State.

He said Amaravati was equidistant from all parts and asserted that to have cities like Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad was of utmost importance for the residual State.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) general secretary Bollisetti Satyanarayana said party chief Pawan Kalyan had protested against coercive land acquisition when the TDP was in power but he was in favour of developing the Capital in Amaravati. If Mr. Jagan carried the project forward, the JSP would support it, he said.