Development programmes on top of govt. agenda: Peddireddi

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Wednesday said development and welfare programmes were on top of the government agenda.

Speaking after laying foundation stones for works worth ₹2.82 crore in the Vijayawada Central constituency limits, the Krishna district in-charge Minister said funds to the tune of ₹320 crore had already been allocated for taking up various development works in Vijayawada.

The projects for which he laid the foundation stones include cement roads, drains and a ‘kharmala’ bhavan in various divisions and an emergency treatment centre for children in the old Government General Hospital.

The Minister said with a focus on improving basic amenities in cities, towns and villages, the government had been allocating funds for laying cement roads and construction of drains wherever necessary.

‘Positive result of new sand policy’

Referring to the new sand policy, he said it was being supplied at the doorstep and the positive result of it had already started showing. Programmes like Amma Vodi, Jagananna Goru Mudda and Naadu-Nedu were aimed at improving the living standards of the down-trodden sections.

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said the focus of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was on equal distribution of development across the State.

Pamaru MLA K. Anil Kumar, Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh and a host of other officials were present.