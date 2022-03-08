‘Development of western Prakasam only possible with formation of new dist.’

MDSS activists staging a novel protest for formation of a new district in Markapur on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

March 08, 2022 01:38 IST

Activists of the Markapur District Sadana Samiti(MDSS) held a novel stir for formation of a separate district with Markapur as the headquarters as their protest entered the 40th day on Monday.

The activists, who continued their relay fast in front of the office of the Revenue Division Officer, picked broom sticks and cleaned the main thoroughfares.

Advertising

Advertising

Western parts of Prakasam district would witness speedier development only by creating a new district to facilitate decentralised administration, said MDSS Chairman K. Narayana Reddy.

The innovative protest was to remind the ruling YSR Congress MLAs from western Prakasam that they would have to fall by the wayside if they remained mute spectators to the popular demand for formation of a new district comprising the Assembly segments of Kanigiri, Darsi, yerragondapalem, Giddalur and Markapur, said MDSS Convener Sk Saida after cleaning the stretch near the head post office.