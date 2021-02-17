Development of Vizag is possible only with TDP: Naidu

‘YSRCP is trying to reverse the projects initiated by the TDP govt. in the city’

Former Chief Minister and TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed the view that the development of Visakhapatnam city is possible only with the TDP.

Mr. Naidu was in the city to meet former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, who was admitted to a hospital at Sheela Nagar, here, after his condition deteriorated after a six-day fast seeking continuation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP) in the public sector, on Tuesday.

Later he addressed the party workers and residents of nearby areas, who gathered outside the hospital.

Calling Visakhapatnam as one of the best cities in the country, Mr. Naidu recalled his plan to develop it as a ‘financial capital’ in the combined State.

He alleged that the YSRCP government was trying to reverse the projects initiated by the previous government in the city.

He referred to the efforts of his government on the Metro Rail project, IT hub and LuLu group mall.

He said: “You (people of the city) are all good people but are not bold enough to question wrongdoers. I am not the one to be cowed down by police threats and our party is ready for any sacrifice for saving VSP.”

He spoke of his efforts for securing captive mines for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and his efforts to restore power in the city after Hudhud cyclone in 2014.

He said, “On my call not to celebrate Deepavali that year as there was a danger of the dried up fallen trees catching fire, the people of the city had responded without a second thought.”