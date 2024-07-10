Development of Tirupati should not be hindered by political bias, says MLA Arani Srinivasulu

Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu has announced to prioritise the development of Tirupati as a world-class temple city with all requisite amenities and civic infrastructure, adding that development should not be hindered by one’s political affiliation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Srinivasulu, who was elected for the first time on the Jana Sena Party (JSP) ticket, made his maiden visit on Wednesday to the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) council meeting as a special invitee, along with MP M. Gurumurthy and MLC Cipai Subramanyam, representing the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

In this light, the JSP leader stressed the need for keeping one’s political affiliation aside to ensure the overall development of the city and called upon the public representatives, civic officials and MCT employees to work in tandem.

He called for the reconstruction of the three-decade-old Underground Drainage System (UDS), development of internal roads and hassle-free supply of drinking water across the city. He also sought a fact-finding committee to probe the allegations around the TDR bonds ‘scam’.

Dr. Gurumurthy offered support for the development of the over-crowded Tirupati railway station and central bus station localities. Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav chaired the council meeting and Commissioner Aditi Singh presented the agenda.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.