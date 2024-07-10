ADVERTISEMENT

Development of Tirupati should not be hindered by political bias, says MLA Arani Srinivasulu

Published - July 10, 2024 08:31 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Participating in the MCT council meeting, he calls for the reconstruction of the Underground Drainage System, development of internal roads and hassle-free supply of drinking water across the city

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

MLA Arani Srinivasulu, MLC Cipai Subramanyam, MP M. Gurumurthy and Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav participate in the council meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) in Tirupati on Wednesday. MCT Commissioner Aditi Singh is also in the picture.

Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu has announced to prioritise the development of Tirupati as a world-class temple city with all requisite amenities and civic infrastructure, adding that development should not be hindered by one’s political affiliation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Srinivasulu, who was elected for the first time on the Jana Sena Party (JSP) ticket, made his maiden visit on Wednesday to the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) council meeting as a special invitee, along with MP M. Gurumurthy and MLC Cipai Subramanyam, representing the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

In this light, the JSP leader stressed the need for keeping one’s political affiliation aside to ensure the overall development of the city and called upon the public representatives, civic officials and MCT employees to work in tandem.

He called for the reconstruction of the three-decade-old Underground Drainage System (UDS), development of internal roads and hassle-free supply of drinking water across the city. He also sought a fact-finding committee to probe the allegations around the TDR bonds ‘scam’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dr. Gurumurthy offered support for the development of the over-crowded Tirupati railway station and central bus station localities. Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav chaired the council meeting and Commissioner Aditi Singh presented the agenda.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US