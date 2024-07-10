GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Development of Tirupati should not be hindered by political bias, says MLA Arani Srinivasulu

Participating in the MCT council meeting, he calls for the reconstruction of the Underground Drainage System, development of internal roads and hassle-free supply of drinking water across the city

Published - July 10, 2024 08:31 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
MLA Arani Srinivasulu, MLC Cipai Subramanyam, MP M. Gurumurthy and Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav participate in the council meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) in Tirupati on Wednesday. MCT Commissioner Aditi Singh is also in the picture.

MLA Arani Srinivasulu, MLC Cipai Subramanyam, MP M. Gurumurthy and Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav participate in the council meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) in Tirupati on Wednesday. MCT Commissioner Aditi Singh is also in the picture.

Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu has announced to prioritise the development of Tirupati as a world-class temple city with all requisite amenities and civic infrastructure, adding that development should not be hindered by one’s political affiliation.

Mr. Srinivasulu, who was elected for the first time on the Jana Sena Party (JSP) ticket, made his maiden visit on Wednesday to the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) council meeting as a special invitee, along with MP M. Gurumurthy and MLC Cipai Subramanyam, representing the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

In this light, the JSP leader stressed the need for keeping one’s political affiliation aside to ensure the overall development of the city and called upon the public representatives, civic officials and MCT employees to work in tandem.

He called for the reconstruction of the three-decade-old Underground Drainage System (UDS), development of internal roads and hassle-free supply of drinking water across the city. He also sought a fact-finding committee to probe the allegations around the TDR bonds ‘scam’.

Dr. Gurumurthy offered support for the development of the over-crowded Tirupati railway station and central bus station localities. Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav chaired the council meeting and Commissioner Aditi Singh presented the agenda.

Related Topics

Tirupati / Andhra Pradesh / state politics / Jana Sena Party / development

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.